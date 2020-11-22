-
-
Matthew NeSmith shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the RSM Classic
-
November 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 22, 2020
-
Highlights
Matthew NeSmith drains lengthy birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Matthew NeSmith makes a 36-foot birdie putt at the par-4 18th hole of the Seaside Course.
In his final round at the RSM Classic, Matthew NeSmith hit 14 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. NeSmith finished his day tied for 15th at 13 under; Kevin Kisner and Robert Streb are tied for 1st at 19 under; Cameron Tringale is in 3rd at 18 under; and Andrew Landry and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 4th at 17 under.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, NeSmith reached the green in 3 and sunk a 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
NeSmith got a bogey on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving NeSmith to even-par for the round.
On the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, NeSmith reached the green in 2 and sunk a 29-foot putt for birdie. This moved NeSmith to 1 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, NeSmith had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved NeSmith to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.