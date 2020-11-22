Matt Wallace hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Wallace finished his round tied for 36th at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Kisner is in 2nd at 17 under; and Cameron Tringale is in 3rd at 16 under.

On the 415-yard par-4 second, Wallace had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wallace to 1 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Wallace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to even for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Wallace had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

Wallace got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Wallace to even-par for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 12th, Wallace hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 14th hole, Wallace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Wallace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 3 under for the round.

Wallace tee shot went 211 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Wallace to 2 under for the round.