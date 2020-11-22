-
Matt Wallace shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the RSM Classic
November 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
The Takeaway
Villegas’ heart-felt comeback, Wallace’s local caddy, Cink’s 600th start
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 1 of The RSM Classic, where Camilo Villegas shares the lead just a few months after his daughter passed away, fellow co-leader Matt Wallace had to enlist a local caddy at Sea Island and Stewart Cink made his 600th PGA TOUR start.
Matt Wallace hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Wallace finished his round tied for 36th at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Kisner is in 2nd at 17 under; and Cameron Tringale is in 3rd at 16 under.
On the 415-yard par-4 second, Wallace had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wallace to 1 over for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Wallace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 14-inch putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to even for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Wallace had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.
Wallace got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Wallace to even-par for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 12th, Wallace hit a tee shot 215 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 7-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 1 under for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 14th hole, Wallace reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 2 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Wallace reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This moved Wallace to 3 under for the round.
Wallace tee shot went 211 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 27 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Wallace to 2 under for the round.
