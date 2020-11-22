  • Matt Wallace shoots 2-under 68 in round four of the RSM Classic

    The Takeaway

    Villegas’ heart-felt comeback, Wallace’s local caddy, Cink’s 600th start

    In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 1 of The RSM Classic, where Camilo Villegas shares the lead just a few months after his daughter passed away, fellow co-leader Matt Wallace had to enlist a local caddy at Sea Island and Stewart Cink made his 600th PGA TOUR start.