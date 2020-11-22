-
Matt Kuchar shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the RSM Classic
November 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Matt Kuchar sinks a 22-foot birdie at The RSM Classic
In the third round of The RSM Classic 2020, Matt Kuchar makes a 22-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
Matt Kuchar hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Kuchar finished his day tied for 37th at 9 under; Kevin Kisner and Robert Streb are tied for 1st at 19 under; Cameron Tringale is in 3rd at 18 under; and Andrew Landry and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 4th at 17 under.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Kuchar had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kuchar to 1 under for the round.
At the 442-yard par-4 14th, Kuchar's tee shot went 241 yards to the native area, his second shot went 155 yards to the native area, his third shot went 12 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his approach went 37 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved Kuchar to even for the round.
