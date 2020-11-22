-
-
Bogey-free 4-under 66 by Matt Jones in the final round at the RSM Classic
-
November 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 22, 2020
In his final round at the RSM Classic, Matt Jones hit 12 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Jones finished his day tied for 44th at 8 under; Kevin Kisner and Robert Streb are tied for 1st at 19 under; Cameron Tringale is in 3rd at 18 under; and Andrew Landry and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 4th at 17 under.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Matt Jones had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Matt Jones to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Jones's 100 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Jones to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Jones had a 141 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Jones to 3 under for the round.
On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Jones hit the green off the tee but missed a birdie attempt from 6-feet taking a par. This left Jones to 3 under for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Jones reached the green in 3 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Jones to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.