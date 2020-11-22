-
Lucas Glover putts well in round four of the RSM Classic
November 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Lucas Glover’s tight approach leads to birdie at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Lucas Glover lands his approach right by the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-4 10th hole of the Plantation Course. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Lucas Glover hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Glover finished his round tied for 19th at 11 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Kisner is in 2nd at 17 under; and Cameron Tringale is in 3rd at 16 under.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Lucas Glover had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Lucas Glover to 1 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Glover had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Glover to 2 under for the round.
Glover hit his tee at the green on the 192-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 30-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Glover to 3 under for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Glover had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Glover to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Glover's 71 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Glover to 5 under for the round.
