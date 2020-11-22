-
-
Kyle Stanley putts well in round four of the RSM Classic
-
November 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 22, 2020
-
Highlights
Kyle Stanley nails birdie putt on No. 18 at The RSM Classic
In the final round of The RSM Classic 2020, Kyle Stanley makes a 10-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
Kyle Stanley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Stanley finished his day tied for 6th at 16 under; Kevin Kisner and Robert Streb are tied for 1st at 19 under; Cameron Tringale is in 3rd at 18 under; and Andrew Landry and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 4th at 17 under.
After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Kyle Stanley had a 108 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kyle Stanley to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Stanley's 98 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stanley to 2 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 12th, Stanley hit a tee shot 216 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 4-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stanley to 3 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Stanley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stanley to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Stanley had a 148 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stanley to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.