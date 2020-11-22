-
Kevin Streelman shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the RSM Classic
November 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Kevin Streelman uses nice tee shot to set up birdie at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Kevin Streelman lands his 174-yard tee shot 13 feet from the cup at the par-3 17th hole of the Seaside Course. He would make the putt for birdie.
Kevin Streelman hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Streelman finished his round tied for 51st at 5 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Kisner is in 2nd at 18 under; and Cameron Tringale and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
On the 407-yard par-4 16th, Streelman had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving Streelman to 2 over for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Streelman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Streelman to even for the round.
