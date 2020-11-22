In his final round at the RSM Classic, Kevin Kisner hit 11 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Kisner finished his day tied for 1st at 19 under with Robert Streb; Cameron Tringale is in 3rd at 18 under; and Andrew Landry and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 4th at 17 under.

On the par-4 second, Kevin Kisner's 116 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kevin Kisner to 1 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 third, Kisner hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 26-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 2 under for the round.

After a 279 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Kisner chipped his third shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Kisner had a 155 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kisner to 4 under for the round.

On the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Kisner reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Kisner to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Kisner's 139 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 442-yard par-4 14th hole, Kisner chipped in his fourth from 6 yards, carding a par for the hole. This kept Kisner at 6 under for the round.

After a drive to the fairway bunker on the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Kisner hit an approach shot from 76 yards to 4 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Kisner to 7 under for the round.