  • Kevin Kisner delivers a bogey-free 7-under 63 in the fourth at the RSM Classic

  • In the final round of The RSM Classic 2020, Kevin Kisner makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.
    Highlights

    Kevin Kisner beautiful approach leads to birdie putt at The RSM Classic

    In the final round of The RSM Classic 2020, Kevin Kisner makes birdie on the par-5 15th hole.