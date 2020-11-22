Kevin Chappell hit 10 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 3 over for the tournament. Chappell finished his day in 65th at 3 over; Kevin Kisner and Robert Streb are tied for 1st at 19 under; Cameron Tringale is in 3rd at 18 under; and Andrew Landry and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 4th at 17 under.

At the 418-yard par-4 10th, Chappell got on in 3 and missed his bogey putt from 6 feet, finishing with a 3-putt double bogey. This moved Chappell to 2 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 14th, Chappell had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chappell to 3 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Chappell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Chappell to 2 over for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Chappell hit his next to the right side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 417-yard par-4 first. This moved Chappell to 3 over for the round.

Chappell got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Chappell to 4 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Chappell had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Chappell to 5 over for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Chappell chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Chappell to 6 over for the round.