Keith Mitchell shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the RSM Classic
November 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Keith Mitchell chips it tight to set up birdie at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Keith Mitchell nearly chips in from just short of the green, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-4 10th hole of the Plantation Course. This highlight is delivered by PGA TOUR LIVE.
Keith Mitchell hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Mitchell finished his round tied for 42nd at 8 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Kisner is in 2nd at 17 under; and Cameron Tringale is in 3rd at 16 under.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Mitchell hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 second. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Mitchell had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Mitchell to 2 under for the round.
On his tee stroke on the 407-yard par-4 16th, Mitchell went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the right rough leading to his bogey. He hit his fourth onto the green and had a one-putt to finish the hole. This moved Mitchell to 1 under for the round.
