Keegan Bradley shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the RSM Classic
November 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Keegan Bradley 8-foot birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the final round of The RSM Classic 2020, Keegan Bradley makes a 8-foot birdie putt on the par-4 11th hole.
Keegan Bradley hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Bradley finished his day tied for 15th at 13 under; Kevin Kisner and Robert Streb are tied for 1st at 19 under; Cameron Tringale is in 3rd at 18 under; and Andrew Landry and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 4th at 17 under.
Bradley hit his tee shot 263 yards to the fairway bunker on the 417-yard par-4 first. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Bradley to 1 over for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Bradley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to even for the round.
At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Bradley hit a tee shot 171 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Bradley to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Bradley had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Bradley to 2 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Bradley had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Bradley to 3 under for the round.
