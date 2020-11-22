-
Josh Teater posts bogey-free 3-under 67 l in the final round of the RSM Classic
November 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Josh Teater hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Teater finished his day tied for 54th at 5 under; Kevin Kisner and Robert Streb are tied for 1st at 19 under; Cameron Tringale is in 3rd at 18 under; and Andrew Landry and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 4th at 17 under.
At the 418-yard par-4 10th, Josh Teater reached the green in 2 and rolled a 42-foot putt for birdie. This put Josh Teater at 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Teater took a drop on his second. He finished by getting his third shot at the green and two-putted for par. This moved Teater to 2 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Teater hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 16th. This moved Teater to 3 under for the round.
