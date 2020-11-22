-
-
John Huh posts bogey-free 5-under 65 l in the final round of the RSM Classic
-
November 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 22, 2020
John Huh hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Huh finished his day tied for 12th at 14 under; Kevin Kisner and Robert Streb are tied for 1st at 19 under; Cameron Tringale is in 3rd at 18 under; and Andrew Landry and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 4th at 17 under.
At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, John Huh hit a tee shot 178 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved John Huh to 1 under for the round.
After a 296 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Huh chipped his third shot to 3 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Huh to 2 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Huh had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Huh to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Huh had a 124 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Huh to 4 under for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Huh hit a tee shot 200 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 14-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Huh to 5 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.