Joel Dahmen hit 13 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Dahmen finished his round tied for 47th at 6 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Kisner is in 2nd at 17 under; and Cameron Tringale and Camilo Villegas are tied for 3rd at 16 under.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Dahmen hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 418-yard par-4 10th. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

On the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Dahmen to even for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Dahmen had a bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting. This moved Dahmen to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Dahmen had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Dahmen to even-par for the round.

At the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Dahmen reached the green in 2 and rolled a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Dahmen at 1 under for the round.

At the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Dahmen's tee shot went 297 yards to the left side of the fairway, his second shot went 212 yards to the fairway bunker, his third shot went 102 yards to the primary rough, his fourth shot was a drop, and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he two putted for double bogey. This moved him to even for the round.