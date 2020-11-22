-
Joaquin Niemann shoots 5-under 65 in round four of the RSM Classic
November 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the RSM Classic, Joaquin Niemann hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his day tied for 44th at 8 under; Kevin Kisner and Robert Streb are tied for 1st at 19 under; Cameron Tringale is in 3rd at 18 under; and Andrew Landry and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 4th at 17 under.
On the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.
At the 223-yard par-3 12th, Niemann hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 13th, Niemann's 124 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.
Niemann got a double bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Niemann to 1 under for the round.
At the par-5 15th, Niemann chipped in his third shot from 24 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Niemann had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.
On the 204-yard par-3 third, Niemann's tee shot went 184 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.
After a 297 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Niemann chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Niemann's 134 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 5 under for the round.
