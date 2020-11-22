In his final round at the RSM Classic, Joaquin Niemann hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 8 under for the tournament. Niemann finished his day tied for 44th at 8 under; Kevin Kisner and Robert Streb are tied for 1st at 19 under; Cameron Tringale is in 3rd at 18 under; and Andrew Landry and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 4th at 17 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Niemann reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 1 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 12th, Niemann hit a tee shot 213 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Niemann to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Niemann's 124 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.

Niemann got a double bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th, getting on the green in 4 and two putting, moving Niemann to 1 under for the round.

At the par-5 15th, Niemann chipped in his third shot from 24 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Niemann to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Niemann had a 130 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.

On the 204-yard par-3 third, Niemann's tee shot went 184 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

After a 297 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Niemann chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 4 under for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Niemann's 134 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Niemann to 5 under for the round.