Jim Herman hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Herman finished his day tied for 30th at 10 under; Kevin Kisner and Robert Streb are tied for 1st at 19 under; Cameron Tringale is in 3rd at 18 under; and Andrew Landry and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 4th at 17 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Herman had a 109 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Herman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 16-foot putt for birdie. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 179-yard par-3 sixth green, Herman suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Herman at 1 under for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Herman's tee shot went 191 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 18 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to even for the round.

On the par-4 13th, Herman's 166 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Herman to 1 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Herman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Herman to 2 under for the round.