Jason Day hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 14 under for the tournament. Day finished his day tied for 12th at 14 under; Kevin Kisner and Robert Streb are tied for 1st at 19 under; Cameron Tringale is in 3rd at 18 under; and Andrew Landry and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 4th at 17 under.

On the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Day reached the green in 2 and sunk a 12-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 1 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Day reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Day had a 132 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.

At the 418-yard par-4 10th, Day got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Day to 2 under for the round.

At the 223-yard par-3 12th, Day hit a tee shot 220 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 3 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Day had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Day to 4 under for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Day reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Day to 5 under for the round.