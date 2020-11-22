-
J.J. Spaun shoots 1-under 69 in round four of the RSM Classic
November 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the RSM Classic, J.J. Spaun hit 11 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. Spaun finished his day tied for 59th at 2 under; Kevin Kisner and Robert Streb are tied for 1st at 19 under; Cameron Tringale is in 3rd at 18 under; and Andrew Landry and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 4th at 17 under.
At the 418-yard par-4 10th, Spaun reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Spaun at 1 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Spaun reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-foot putt for birdie. This put Spaun at 2 under for the round.
Spaun got a bogey on the 407-yard par-4 16th, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Spaun to 1 under for the round.
