Ian Poulter shoots Even-par 70 in round four of the RSM Classic
November 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 22, 2020
Highlights
Ian Poulter sticks tee shot to set up birdie at The RSM Classic
In the opening round of The RSM Classic 2020, Ian Poulter lands his 169-yard tee shot right by the cup, setting up a tap-in birdie at the par-3 17th hole of the Sea Island Resort Seaside Course.
Ian Poulter hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Poulter finished his round tied for 47th at 6 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Kisner is in 2nd at 17 under; and Cameron Tringale is in 3rd at 16 under.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Poulter reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 7 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at even for the round.
On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Poulter's his chip went 22 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Poulter reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Poulter to even-par for the round.
