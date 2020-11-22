In his final round at the RSM Classic, Henrik Stenson hit 12 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Stenson finished his day tied for 23rd at 11 under; Kevin Kisner and Robert Streb are tied for 1st at 19 under; Cameron Tringale is in 3rd at 18 under; and Andrew Landry and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 4th at 17 under.

On the par-4 10th, Henrik Stenson's 155 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henrik Stenson to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Stenson had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stenson to 2 under for the round.

At the 470-yard par-4 18th, Stenson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Stenson at 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Stenson's 119 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stenson to 4 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 third, Stenson hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stenson to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Stenson had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stenson to 6 under for the round.

On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Stenson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stenson to 7 under for the round.