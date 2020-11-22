-
Henrik Stenson delivers a bogey-free 7-under 63 in the fourth at the RSM Classic
November 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Henrik Stenson sinks birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Henrik Stenson makes a 10-foot birdie putt at the par-5 8th hole of the Seaside Course.
In his final round at the RSM Classic, Henrik Stenson hit 12 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Stenson finished his day tied for 23rd at 11 under; Kevin Kisner and Robert Streb are tied for 1st at 19 under; Cameron Tringale is in 3rd at 18 under; and Andrew Landry and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 4th at 17 under.
On the par-4 10th, Henrik Stenson's 155 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Henrik Stenson to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Stenson had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stenson to 2 under for the round.
At the 470-yard par-4 18th, Stenson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 36-foot putt for birdie. This put Stenson at 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 second, Stenson's 119 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stenson to 4 under for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 third, Stenson hit a tee shot 180 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stenson to 5 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Stenson had a 120 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stenson to 6 under for the round.
On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Stenson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stenson to 7 under for the round.
