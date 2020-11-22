In his final round at the RSM Classic, Harris English hit 13 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. English finished his day tied for 6th at 16 under; Kevin Kisner and Robert Streb are tied for 1st at 19 under; Cameron Tringale is in 3rd at 18 under; and Andrew Landry and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 4th at 17 under.

On the par-4 first, Harris English's 155 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Harris English to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 second hole, English had a 97 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, English's 172 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 3 under for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, English chipped his second shot to 7 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved English to 4 under for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, English hit a tee shot 167 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 16-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved English to 5 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, English had a 76 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved English to 6 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, English had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved English to 7 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, English's 155 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved English to 8 under for the round.