  • Harris English delivers a bogey-free 8-under 62 in the fourth at the RSM Classic

  • In the final round of The RSM Classic 2020, Harris English makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Harris English 12-foot birdie putt at The RSM Classic

    In the final round of The RSM Classic 2020, Harris English makes a 12-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.