Graeme McDowell hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 2 under for the tournament. McDowell finished his day tied for 59th at 2 under; Kevin Kisner and Robert Streb are tied for 1st at 19 under; Cameron Tringale is in 3rd at 18 under; and Andrew Landry and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 4th at 17 under.

On the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, McDowell reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved McDowell to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the native area on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, McDowell had a 131 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the bogey. This moved McDowell to even for the round.

After a drive to the right intermediate rough on the 442-yard par-4 14th, McDowell took a drop on his second. He finished by getting his third shot onto the green and one putted for par. This left McDowell at even-par for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 17th, McDowell's tee shot went 189 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 17 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.

On the 470-yard par-4 18th, McDowell had a double bogey after hitting the green in 4 and two putting, moving McDowell to 3 over for the round.

McDowell got a bogey on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving McDowell to 2 over for the round.