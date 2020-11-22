-
Emiliano Grillo shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the RSM Classic
November 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
The Takeaway
Johnson lurks, Hatton’s hole-out and Streb’s streak
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 3 of The RSM Classic, where Zach Johnson is tied for second in his hometown event, 3-strokes behind 2014 tournament champ Robert Streb and Tyrrell Hatton thrilled with a hole-out eagle.
Emiliano Grillo hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 12 under for the tournament. Grillo finished his day tied for 18th at 12 under; Kevin Kisner and Robert Streb are tied for 1st at 19 under; Cameron Tringale is in 3rd at 18 under; and Andrew Landry and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 4th at 17 under.
On the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Grillo had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Grillo to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his second shot into the native area, Grillo hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 seventh. This moved Grillo to 2 over for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Grillo had a 174 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Grillo reached the green in 3 and had a three-putt after missing a 3 feet putt he finished with a 3-putt bogey, putting him at 2 over for the round.
At the 192-yard par-3 17th, Grillo hit a tee shot 198 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Grillo to 1 over for the round.
