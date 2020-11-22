Doug Ghim hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Ghim finished his round tied for 14th at 12 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Kisner is in 2nd at 17 under; and Cameron Tringale and Camilo Villegas are tied for 3rd at 16 under.

Doug Ghim tee shot went 228 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Doug Ghim to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 408-yard par-4 13th hole, Ghim had a 117 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ghim to even for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Ghim had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Ghim to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Ghim's 131 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left rough on the 417-yard par-4 first hole, Ghim had a 152 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ghim to 2 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Ghim's 132 yard approach to 5 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Ghim to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 409-yard par-4 fifth hole, Ghim had a 86 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Ghim to 4 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Ghim reached the green in 3 and sunk a 11-foot putt for birdie. This moved Ghim to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Ghim's 141 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Ghim to 6 under for the round.