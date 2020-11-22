-
-
Corey Conners delivers a bogey-free 6-under 64 in the fourth at the RSM Classic
-
November 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 22, 2020
-
Highlights
Corey Conners sinks a 21-foot birdie at The RSM Classic
In the final round of The RSM Classic 2020, Corey Conners makes a 21-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
Corey Conners hit 18 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Conners finished his day tied for 10th at 15 under; Kevin Kisner and Robert Streb are tied for 1st at 19 under; Cameron Tringale is in 3rd at 18 under; and Andrew Landry and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 4th at 17 under.
At the 204-yard par-3 third, Corey Conners hit a tee shot 181 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Corey Conners to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Conners had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Conners to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 11th, Conners's 134 yard approach to 15 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Conners to 4 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Conners had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Conners to 5 under for the round.
On the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Conners reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Conners to 6 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.