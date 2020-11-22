-
-
Chris Kirk posts bogey-free 4-under 66 l in the final round of the RSM Classic
-
November 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 22, 2020
Chris Kirk hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Kirk finished his day tied for 18th at 12 under; Kevin Kisner and Robert Streb are tied for 1st at 19 under; Cameron Tringale is in 3rd at 18 under; and Andrew Landry and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 4th at 17 under.
After a 294 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Chris Kirk chipped his second shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chris Kirk to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to left rough on the par-5 seventh, Kirk hit his 80 yard approach to 8 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Kirk to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 425-yard par-4 11th hole, Kirk had a 143 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Kirk to 3 under for the round.
Kirk hit his tee at the green on the 192-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 39-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This moved Kirk to 4 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.