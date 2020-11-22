-
Chesson Hadley putts well in round four of the RSM Classic
November 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 22, 2020
Highlights
Chesson Hadley sinks a 23-foot birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the final round of The RSM Classic 2020, Chesson Hadley makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
Chesson Hadley hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, and had a good round of putting, with no misses on putts within 10 feet. Hadley finished his day tied for 23rd at 11 under; Kevin Kisner and Robert Streb are tied for 1st at 19 under; Cameron Tringale is in 3rd at 18 under; and Andrew Landry and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 4th at 17 under.
After a 305 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Chesson Hadley chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Chesson Hadley to 1 under for the round.
On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 30-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Hadley had a 134 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hadley hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fourth shot to the green and had a two-putt for a bogey on the par-5 15th. This moved Hadley to 2 under for the round.
On the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Hadley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hadley to 3 under for the round.
