  • Chesson Hadley putts well in round four of the RSM Classic

  • In the final round of The RSM Classic 2020, Chesson Hadley makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.
    Highlights

    Chesson Hadley sinks a 23-foot birdie putt at The RSM Classic

    In the final round of The RSM Classic 2020, Chesson Hadley makes a 23-foot birdie putt on the par-4 18th hole.