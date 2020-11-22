In his final round at the RSM Classic, Charley Hoffman hit 6 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 11 under for the tournament. Hoffman finished his day tied for 23rd at 11 under; Kevin Kisner and Robert Streb are tied for 1st at 19 under; Cameron Tringale is in 3rd at 18 under; and Andrew Landry and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 4th at 17 under.

At the 415-yard par-4 second, Hoffman's tee shot went 273 yards to the fairway bunker, his second shot went 126 yards to the right intermediate rough, his second shot was a drop, and his chip went 6 yards to the green where he one putted for par. This moved him to even-par for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Hoffman reached the green in 2 and sunk a 21-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoffman to 1 under for the round.

After a 314 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Hoffman chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

At the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Hoffman got on in 2 and missed his birdie putt from 8 feet to finish with a 3-putt par. This left Hoffman to 3 under for the round.

After a 260 yard drive on the 418-yard par-4 10th, Hoffman chipped his third shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for two-putt bogey on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 2 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Hoffman had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoffman to 3 under for the round.

After a 330 yard drive on the 407-yard par-4 16th, Hoffman chipped his second shot to 8 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Hoffman to 4 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Hoffman's his chip went 23 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.