Bogey-free 5-under 65 by Charles Howell III in the final round at the RSM Classic
November 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Charles Howell III's tight approach leads to birdie at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Charles Howell III lands his 154-yard approach right by the cup, setting up a birdie at the par-4 18th hole of the Seaside Course.
In his final round at the RSM Classic, Charles Howell III hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Howell III finished his day tied for 30th at 10 under; Kevin Kisner and Robert Streb are tied for 1st at 19 under; Cameron Tringale is in 3rd at 18 under; and Andrew Landry and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 4th at 17 under.
Charles Howell III hit his tee shot into the fairway bunker, he hit his next shot to the green and got down for birdie on par-4 11th. This moved Charles Howell III to 1 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Howell III had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Howell III to 2 under for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Howell III chipped his third shot to 9 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Howell III to 4 under for the round.
On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Howell III reached the green in 2 and sunk a 17-foot putt for birdie. This moved Howell III to 5 under for the round.
