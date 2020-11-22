Camilo Villegas hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 16 under for the tournament. Villegas finished his day tied for 6th at 16 under; Kevin Kisner and Robert Streb are tied for 1st at 19 under; Cameron Tringale is in 3rd at 18 under; and Andrew Landry and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 4th at 17 under.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Villegas had a 135 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Villegas to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 fourth, Villegas's 158 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 2 under for the round.

After a 326 yard drive on the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Villegas chipped his second shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 3 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Villegas had a 138 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Villegas to 4 under for the round.

At the 408-yard par-4 13th, Villegas got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Villegas to 3 under for the round.

After a 302 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Villegas chipped his third shot to 6 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 4 under for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Villegas's tee shot went 191 yards to the right side of the fairway and his chip went 9 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Villegas's 154 yard approach to 11 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Villegas to 4 under for the round.