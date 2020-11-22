In his final round at the RSM Classic, Cameron Tringale hit 15 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Tringale finished his day in 3rd at 18 under; Kevin Kisner and Robert Streb are tied for 1st at 19 under; and Andrew Landry and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 4th at 17 under.

After a 294 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Cameron Tringale chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Cameron Tringale to 1 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Tringale reached the green in 3 and sunk a 13-foot putt for birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Tringale to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Tringale's 72 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Tringale to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Tringale had a 153 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Tringale to 5 under for the round.

On the par-4 11th, Tringale's 128 yard approach to 1 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Tringale to 6 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Tringale had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Tringale to 7 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Tringale had a 88 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Tringale to 8 under for the round.