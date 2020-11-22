-
Bronson Burgoon shoots 1-over 71 in round four of the RSM Classic
-
November 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
-
The Takeaway
Johnson lurks, Hatton’s hole-out and Streb’s streak
In The Takeaway, Teryn Gregson recaps round 3 of The RSM Classic, where Zach Johnson is tied for second in his hometown event, 3-strokes behind 2014 tournament champ Robert Streb and Tyrrell Hatton thrilled with a hole-out eagle.
Bronson Burgoon hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 13 under for the tournament. Burgoon finished his day tied for 15th at 13 under; Kevin Kisner and Robert Streb are tied for 1st at 19 under; Cameron Tringale is in 3rd at 18 under; and Andrew Landry and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 4th at 17 under.
After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 third green, Burgoon suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Burgoon at 1 over for the round.
On the 425-yard par-4 11th, Burgoon had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Burgoon to 2 over for the round.
At the 408-yard par-4 13th, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Burgoon stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Burgoon to 1 over for the round.
After hitting his tee shot into the native area, Burgoon hit his next to the right rough and reached the green on his fourth shot, rolling a one-putt bogey on the 442-yard par-4 14th. This moved Burgoon to 2 over for the round.
After a 311 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Burgoon chipped his third shot to 5 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Burgoon to 1 over for the round.
