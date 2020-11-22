Brian Stuard hit 16 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Stuard finished his day tied for 50th at 6 under; Kevin Kisner and Robert Streb are tied for 1st at 19 under; Cameron Tringale is in 3rd at 18 under; and Andrew Landry and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 4th at 17 under.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Stuard had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Stuard to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Stuard had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.

Stuard his chip went 22 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Stuard to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 second, Stuard's 120 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Stuard to 2 under for the round.

At the 204-yard par-3 third, Stuard hit a tee shot 182 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 2-foot putt for birdie. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.

On the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Stuard's tee shot went 156 yards to the right rough, his second shot went 10 yards to the right intermediate rough, and his chip went 8 yards to the green where he rolled a one-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 under for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Stuard had a 170 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Stuard to 3 under for the round.