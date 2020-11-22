In his final round at the RSM Classic, Brendon Todd hit 15 of 14 fairways and 9 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great back half recovery from a poor front nine. Todd finished his round tied for 36th at 9 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Kisner is in 2nd at 18 under; and Cameron Tringale and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 3rd at 16 under.

After hitting his second shot into the fairway bunker, Brendon Todd hit his next to the right side of the fairway. He hit his fifth shot to the green and had a one-putt for a bogey on the par-5 seventh. This moved Brendon Todd to 2 over for the round.

On the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Todd reached the green in 2 and sunk a 19-foot putt for birdie. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.

Todd got a bogey on the 425-yard par-4 11th, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Todd to 2 over for the round.

On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Todd's tee shot went 196 yards to the left side of the fairway and his chip went 16 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 3 over for the round.

On the par-4 14th, Todd's 206 yard approach to 9 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Todd to 2 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Todd had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Todd to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Todd had a 114 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Todd to even-par for the round.

Todd hit his tee at the green on the 192-yard par-3 17th, setting himself up for a long 43-foot birdie putt, which he converted. This was his 4th under-par hole in a row and moved Todd to 1 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Todd's 164 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This was his 5th under-par hole in a row and moved Todd to 2 under for the round.