Branden Grace delivers a bogey-free 6-under 64 in the fourth at the RSM Classic
-
November 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
November 22, 2020
Branden Grace hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, and finished the round bogey free. Grace finished his day tied for 30th at 10 under; Kevin Kisner and Robert Streb are tied for 1st at 19 under; Cameron Tringale is in 3rd at 18 under; and Andrew Landry and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 4th at 17 under.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Branden Grace had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Branden Grace to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Grace had a 91 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Grace to 2 under for the round.
At the 417-yard par-4 first, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Grace stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Grace to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Grace's 100 yard approach to 13 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 5 under for the round.
After a 303 yard drive on the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Grace chipped his third shot to 2 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Grace to 6 under for the round.
