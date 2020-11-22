-
Bo Hoag shoots 3-under 67 in round four of the RSM Classic
November 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the RSM Classic, Bo Hoag hit 10 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 10 under for the tournament. Hoag finished his round tied for 28th at 10 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Kisner is in 2nd at 17 under; and Cameron Tringale is in 3rd at 16 under.
Hoag got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hoag to 1 over for the round.
On the par-4 fifth, Hoag's 96 yard approach to 2 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hoag to even-par for the round.
After a drive to the right rough on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Hoag had a 76 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Hoag to 1 under for the round.
On the 418-yard par-4 10th hole, Hoag reached the green in 2 and sunk a 15-foot putt for birdie. This moved Hoag to 2 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Hoag had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Hoag to 3 under for the round.
