In his final round at the RSM Classic, Bernd Wiesberger hit 13 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Wiesberger finished his day tied for 4th at 17 under with Andrew Landry; Kevin Kisner and Robert Streb are tied for 1st at 19 under; and Cameron Tringale is in 3rd at 18 under.

On the par-4 second, Bernd Wiesberger's 115 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bernd Wiesberger to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Wiesberger had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wiesberger to 2 under for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Wiesberger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wiesberger to 3 under for the round.

On the par-4 eighth, Wiesberger's 78 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wiesberger to 4 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Wiesberger had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wiesberger to 5 under for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Wiesberger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wiesberger to 6 under for the round.

On the par-4 18th, Wiesberger's 136 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wiesberger to 7 under for the round.