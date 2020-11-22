-
Bernd Wiesberger delivers a bogey-free 7-under 63 in the fourth at the RSM Classic
November 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 22, 2020
Highlights
Bernd Wiesberger approach sets up birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the final round of The RSM Classic 2020, Bernd Wiesberger makes birdie on the par-4 18th hole.
In his final round at the RSM Classic, Bernd Wiesberger hit 13 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Wiesberger finished his day tied for 4th at 17 under with Andrew Landry; Kevin Kisner and Robert Streb are tied for 1st at 19 under; and Cameron Tringale is in 3rd at 18 under.
On the par-4 second, Bernd Wiesberger's 115 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Bernd Wiesberger to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Wiesberger had a 156 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Wiesberger to 2 under for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Wiesberger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wiesberger to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Wiesberger's 78 yard approach to 10 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wiesberger to 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Wiesberger had a 164 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Wiesberger to 5 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Wiesberger had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Wiesberger to 6 under for the round.
On the par-4 18th, Wiesberger's 136 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Wiesberger to 7 under for the round.
