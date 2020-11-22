-
Andrew Putnam shoots 4-under 66 in round four of the RSM Classic
November 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Andrew Putnam hit 15 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 9 under for the tournament. Putnam finished his day tied for 37th at 9 under; Kevin Kisner and Robert Streb are tied for 1st at 19 under; Cameron Tringale is in 3rd at 18 under; and Andrew Landry and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 4th at 17 under.
On the 223-yard par-3 12th, Putnam's his chip went 27 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 1 over for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Putnam reached the green in 3 and sunk a 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Putnam to even for the round.
At the 417-yard par-4 first, after his drive went to the fairway bunker Putnam stuck his next shot close and carded a birdie. This moved Putnam to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Putnam had a 139 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Putnam to 3 under for the round.
On the par-4 eighth, Putnam's 123 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Putnam to 4 under for the round.
