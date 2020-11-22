-
Andrew Landry delivers a bogey-free 6-under 64 in the fourth at the RSM Classic
November 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Andrew Landry nails 17-foot birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the final round of The RSM Classic 2020, Andrew Landry makes a 17-foot birdie putt on the par-4 16th hole.
In his final round at the RSM Classic, Andrew Landry hit 10 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Landry finished his day tied for 4th at 17 under with Bernd Wiesberger; Kevin Kisner and Robert Streb are tied for 1st at 19 under; and Cameron Tringale is in 3rd at 18 under.
On the par-4 second, Andrew Landry's 120 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Andrew Landry to 1 under for the round.
On the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Landry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 27-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 452-yard par-4 ninth hole, Landry had a 149 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Landry to 3 under for the round.
At the par-5 15th, Landry chipped in his third shot from 8 yards off the green, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Landry to 5 under for the round.
On the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Landry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 18-foot putt for birdie. This moved Landry to 6 under for the round.
