  • Bogey-free 5-under 65 by Alex Noren in the final round at the RSM Classic

  • In the final round of The RSM Classic 2020, Alex Noren makes a 37-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
    Highlights

    Alex Noren sinks a 37-foot birdie at The RSM Classic

    In the final round of The RSM Classic 2020, Alex Noren makes a 37-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.