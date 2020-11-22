-
Bogey-free 5-under 65 by Alex Noren in the final round at the RSM Classic
November 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Alex Noren sinks a 37-foot birdie at The RSM Classic
In the final round of The RSM Classic 2020, Alex Noren makes a 37-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
In his final round at the RSM Classic, Alex Noren hit 12 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Noren finished his round tied for 14th at 12 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Kisner is in 2nd at 18 under; and Cameron Tringale and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 3rd at 16 under.
At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Alex Noren hit a tee shot 170 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Alex Noren to 1 under for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh hole, Noren reached the green in 3 and sunk a 35-inch putt for birdie. This moved Noren to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 ninth, Noren's 140 yard approach to 4 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Noren to 3 under for the round.
At the 442-yard par-4 14th, Noren reached the green in 2 and rolled a 37-foot putt for birdie. This put Noren at 4 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Noren had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Noren to 5 under for the round.
