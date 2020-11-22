-
Bogey-free 4-under 66 by Adam Schenk in the final round at the RSM Classic
November 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his final round at the RSM Classic, Adam Schenk hit 9 of 14 fairways and 17 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Schenk finished his day tied for 48th at 7 under; Kevin Kisner and Robert Streb are tied for 1st at 19 under; Cameron Tringale is in 3rd at 18 under; and Andrew Landry and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 4th at 17 under.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Adam Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Adam Schenk to 1 under for the round.
On the par-4 16th, Schenk's 91 yard approach to 3 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Schenk to 2 under for the round.
After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 429-yard par-4 fourth hole, Schenk had a 150 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Schenk to 3 under for the round.
On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Schenk had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Schenk to 4 under for the round.
