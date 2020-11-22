-
-
Adam Long putts well in round four of the RSM Classic
-
November 22, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
- November 22, 2020
-
Highlights
Adam Long sinks birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Adam Long holes a 9-foot putt for birdie at the par-5 15th hole of the Seaside Course.
In his final round at the RSM Classic, Adam Long hit 13 of 14 fairways and 16 of 18 greens in regulation, and finished the day without a bogey. Long finished his day tied for 30th at 10 under; Kevin Kisner and Robert Streb are tied for 1st at 19 under; Cameron Tringale is in 3rd at 18 under; and Andrew Landry and Bernd Wiesberger are tied for 4th at 17 under.
On the par-4 fifth, Adam Long's 82 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Adam Long to 1 under for the round.
At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Long hit a tee shot 169 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 9-foot putt for birdie. This moved Long to 2 under for the round.
-
-
Don’t miss anything from the PGA TOUR & its partners
Connect to get special offers and updates
Please enter a valid email address.