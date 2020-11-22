Aaron Baddeley hit 11 of 18 greens in regulation during his final round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 4 under for the tournament. Baddeley finished his round tied for 56th at 4 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 19 under; Kevin Kisner is in 2nd at 17 under; and Cameron Tringale and Camilo Villegas are tied for 3rd at 16 under.

Baddeley hit his tee shot 122 yards to the native area on the 417-yard par-4 first. He ended up getting on the green in 3 and two-putting for a bogey. This moved Baddeley to 1 over for the round.

On the 415-yard par-4 second, Baddeley had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Baddeley to 2 over for the round.

Baddeley tee shot went 181 yards to the right rough and his chip went 29 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Baddeley to 3 over for the round.

On the 582-yard par-5 seventh, Baddeley had a bogey after hitting the green in 5 and one putting. This moved Baddeley to 4 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 14th hole, Baddeley reached the green in 2 and sunk a 23-foot putt for birdie. This moved Baddeley to 3 over for the round.

After a 301 yard drive on the 565-yard par-5 15th, Baddeley chipped his third shot to 1 foot, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Baddeley to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Baddeley had a 93 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This was his 3rd under-par hole in a row and moved Baddeley to 1 over for the round.

On the 192-yard par-3 17th, Baddeley's tee shot went 192 yards to the right intermediate rough and his chip went 15 yards to the green where he rolled a two-putt for bogey. This moved him to 2 over for the round.