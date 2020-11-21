-
Zach Johnson putts well in round three of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Zach Johnson knocks down 20-foot birdie putt at The RSM Classic
In the third round of The RSM Classic 2020, Zach Johnson makes a 20-foot birdie putt on the par-4 14th hole.
In his third round at the RSM Classic, Zach Johnson hit 9 of 14 fairways and 15 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Johnson finished his round in 2nd at 14 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 17 under; and Emiliano Grillo and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 3rd at 13 under.
At the 417-yard par-4 first, Zach Johnson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 45-foot putt for birdie. This put Zach Johnson at 1 under for the round.
At the 204-yard par-3 third, Johnson hit a tee shot 206 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 2 under for the round.
On the par-4 fourth, Johnson's 151 yard approach to 6 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.
On the 442-yard par-4 14th hole, Johnson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 20-foot putt for birdie. This moved Johnson to 3 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Johnson had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Johnson to 4 under for the round.
At the 470-yard par-4 18th, Johnson reached the green in 2 and rolled a 32-foot putt for birdie. This put Johnson at 5 under for the round.
