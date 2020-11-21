In his third round at the RSM Classic, Wyndham Clark hit 11 of 14 fairways and 14 of 18 greens in regulation, and had a great day on the green leaving no misses on putts within 10 feet. Clark finished his round tied for 27th at 6 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 16 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 13 under; and Kevin Kisner, Andrew Landry, Bronson Burgoon, Zach Johnson, Patton Kizzire, and Kyle Stanley are tied for 3rd at 11 under.

Wyndham Clark got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 4 and one putting, moving Wyndham Clark to 1 over for the round.

On the par-5 seventh, Clark's approach shot set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to even-par for the round.

On the par-4 ninth, Clark's 111 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Clark to 1 under for the round.

On his second stroke on the 442-yard par-4 14th, Clark went into the native area and proceeded to hit his next shot to the left rough leading to his triple bogey. He hit his fifth onto the green and had a two-putt to finish the hole. This moved Clark to 2 over for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the par-5 15th, Clark hit his 213 yard approach to 14 feet, setting himself up for a birdie. This moved Clark to 1 over for the round.

After a drive to the left side of the fairway on the 470-yard par-4 18th hole, Clark had a 144 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Clark to even for the round.