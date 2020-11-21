-
Webb Simpson shoots 2-under 68 in round three of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
Highlights
Webb Simpson uses nice approach to set up birdie at The RSM Classic
In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Webb Simpson lands his approach on the green, setting up a birdie at the par-4 1st hole of the Plantation Course.
In his third round at the RSM Classic, Webb Simpson hit 14 of 14 fairways and 12 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Simpson finished his round tied for 41st at 5 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 17 under; Zach Johnson is in 2nd at 14 under; and Emiliano Grillo and Bronson Burgoon are tied for 3rd at 13 under.
On the par-4 13th, Simpson's 95 yard approach to 7 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Simpson got on the green in 4 and two-putt for bogey, bringing Simpson to even-par for the round.
On the 415-yard par-4 second hole, Simpson reached the green in 2 and sunk a 22-foot putt for birdie. This moved Simpson to 1 under for the round.
After a drive to the left intermediate rough on the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Simpson had a 145 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Simpson to 2 under for the round.
