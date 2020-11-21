-
Vaughn Taylor shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the RSM Classic
November 21, 2020
By PGATOUR.COM
In his third round at the RSM Classic, Vaughn Taylor hit 14 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 5 under for the tournament. Taylor finished his round tied for 41st at 5 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 16 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 13 under; and Kevin Kisner, Bronson Burgoon, and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 12 under.
Taylor got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Taylor to 1 over for the round.
At the 368-yard par-4 eighth, Taylor got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 4 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Taylor to 2 over for the round.
On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Taylor reached the green in 3 and sunk a 25-inch putt for birdie. This moved Taylor to 1 over for the round.
