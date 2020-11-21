Tyrrell Hatton hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Hatton finished his round tied for 30th at 6 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 16 under; Camilo Villegas is in 2nd at 13 under; and Bronson Burgoon and Zach Johnson are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

After a drive to the left rough on the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Hatton hit an approach shot from 79 yards to 10 feet, setting himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Hatton to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Hatton sank his approach from 110 yards, scoring a eagle for the hole. This moved Hatton to 3 under for the round.

After hitting his tee shot into the fairway bunker, Hatton hit his next to the left side of the fairway and reached the green on his third shot, rolling a two-putt bogey on the 470-yard par-4 18th. This moved Hatton to 2 under for the round.

At the 415-yard par-4 second, Hatton reached the green in 2 and rolled a 40-foot putt for birdie. This put Hatton at 3 under for the round.

After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 third green, Hatton suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 7-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Hatton at 2 under for the round.

On the 429-yard par-4 fourth, Hatton had a bogey after hitting the green in 3 and two putting, moving Hatton to 1 under for the round.