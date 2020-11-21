In his third round at the RSM Classic, Tommy Fleetwood hit 9 of 14 fairways and 13 of 18 greens in regulation, finishing at 6 under for the tournament. Fleetwood finished his round tied for 31st at 6 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 16 under; Zach Johnson is in 2nd at 13 under; and Kevin Kisner, Emiliano Grillo, Bronson Burgoon, Camilo Villegas, and Kyle Stanley are tied for 3rd at 12 under.

On the par-4 13th, Fleetwood's 82 yard approach to 14 feet set himself up for the birdie on the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

At the 442-yard par-4 14th, Fleetwood got on in 2 and missed his par putt from 7 feet, finishing with a 3-putt bogey. This moved Fleetwood to even-par for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th hole, Fleetwood reached the green in 3 and sunk a 5-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

After a drive to the right side of the fairway on the 407-yard par-4 16th hole, Fleetwood had a 99 yard approach shot, setting himself up for the birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.

Fleetwood got a bogey on the 429-yard par-4 fourth, getting on the green in 3 and two putting, moving Fleetwood to 1 under for the round.

At the 179-yard par-3 sixth, Fleetwood hit a tee shot 173 yards at the green, setting himself up for the 10-foot putt for birdie. This moved Fleetwood to 2 under for the round.

At the par-5 seventh, Fleetwood chipped in his fourth shot from 6 yards off the green, scoring a birdie for the hole. This moved Fleetwood to 3 under for the round.