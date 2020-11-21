  • Shane Lowry shoots 1-over 71 in round three of the RSM Classic

  • In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Shane Lowry gets up-and-down from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-5 18th hole of the Plantation Course.
    Highlights

    Shane Lowry gets up-and-down for birdie at The RSM Classic

    In the second round of The RSM Classic 2020, Shane Lowry gets up-and-down from the greenside rough to make birdie at the par-5 18th hole of the Plantation Course.