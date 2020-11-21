Shane Lowry hit 14 of 18 greens in regulation during his third round at the RSM Classic, finishing at 3 under for the tournament. Lowry finished his round tied for 55th at 3 under; Robert Streb is in 1st at 16 under; Bronson Burgoon and Zach Johnson are tied for 2nd at 13 under; and Kevin Kisner and Camilo Villegas are tied for 4th at 12 under.

Lowry tee shot went 211 yards to the right rough and his chip went 21 yards to the green where he had a two-putt for bogey, bringing Lowry to 1 over for the round.

On the 442-yard par-4 14th, Lowry had a bogey after hitting the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lowry to 2 over for the round.

On the 565-yard par-5 15th, Lowry had a birdie after hitting the green in 2 and two putting. This moved Lowry to 1 over for the round.

Lowry got a bogey on the 415-yard par-4 second, getting on the green in 2 and three putting, moving Lowry to 2 over for the round.

After a tee shot at the 204-yard par-3 third green, Lowry suffered from a tough three-putt after missing a putt from 9-feet for a par and finished with a bogey. This put Lowry at 3 over for the round.

After a 310 yard drive on the 409-yard par-4 fifth, Lowry chipped his second shot to 4 feet, which he rolled for one-putt birdie on the hole. This moved Lowry to 2 over for the round.

On the 368-yard par-4 eighth hole, Lowry reached the green in 2 and sunk a 24-foot putt for birdie. This moved Lowry to 1 over for the round.